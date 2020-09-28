Covid-19 and culture: Europe’s arts & heritage take a pandemic hit

When was the last time you set foot in a theatre, a museum or on a heritage site? The answer will probably be a pretty long time ago, with coronavirus keeping many of those cherished places shut or on limited capacity opening. The recent European Heritage Days have given us a reminder of how this continent prides itself on this rich heritage but a report by heritage organisation Europa Nostra indicates that jobs, institutions and even landscapes could be at risk of disappearing if the culture sector does not get more help. We discuss this with our panel of MEPs.

