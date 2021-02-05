Share
COVID-19 breathalyser: Indonesia rolls out new mass testing method

3 hours ago

Indonesia is rolling out a new breathalyser test for COVID-19.
Passengers at train stations and bus terminals are being screened, with results issued within minutes.
But some health experts doubt its accuracy.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta, Indonesia.
