Covid-19 cases spike again in France, as officials show concern over variants becoming dominant
The number of new coronavirus infections rose yet again in France during the last 24 hours, with officials getting increasingly concerned about the UK variant of Covid-19. The mutation is considered to be more contagious and deadlier than the original, and experts say it could become the dominant form of the virus by March if nothing is done to stop it. In France, a laboratory is now receiving nearly all of the country’s tests to identify the variants among the positive samples.
