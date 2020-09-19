COVID-19 crisis escalates across Europe

France has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases, with more than 13,000 infections registered in the past 24 hours. The health ministry says 154 people died in hospital on Thursday, the highest number in four months.

The United Kingdom government is considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after daily cases in England nearly doubled – to around 6,000 – in the past week. More restrictions have also been announced for the North West and Midlands areas.

Many other European countries are introducing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Movement is being limited in Spain’s capital, Denmark is applying a curfew for bars and Iceland will close pubs in the capital for four days.

Meanwhile, Israel has returned to a nationwide lockdown for a second time, following a spike in numbers.

This has come at the height of the Jewish holiday season.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases has now passed 30.5 million

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports from London.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Europe