COVID-19 crisis fuels Pakistan inflation, poverty
People in Pakistan say they are struggling to afford to buy the basics and more people are being pushed into poverty.
The coronavirus crisis has seen a rise in food prices and caused many job losses.
And, as Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports from Islamabad, the World Bank is warning the next two years could be tough.
