COVID-19 crisis fuels Pakistan inflation, poverty

3 hours ago

People in Pakistan say they are struggling to afford to buy the basics and more people are being pushed into poverty.
The coronavirus crisis has seen a rise in food prices and caused many job losses.
And, as Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports from Islamabad, the World Bank is warning the next two years could be tough.

