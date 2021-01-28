-
Russia: Navalny”s ally says she”s detained for violating “sanitary rules” during protest - 18 mins ago
-
LIVE: Protesters rally in Yerevan against PM Pashinyan - 26 mins ago
-
Destruction of the Amazon: Brazil’s Chief Raoni takes Bolsonaro to ICC - 39 mins ago
-
LIVE: MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova holds her weekly briefing - 52 mins ago
-
From vaccine creation to trepidation: France’s struggle with anti-vaxxers - 2 hours ago
-
UN calls for help in Madagascar hunger crisis remain unanswered | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
Navalny: Police detain brother, search home ahead of new protests - 2 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis: Italians find new way to reconnect elderly with families - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Court hears appeal against Navalny’s detention - 2 hours ago
-
Bernie Sanders mitten meme raises big bucks for charity - 2 hours ago
COVID-19 crisis: Italians find new way to reconnect elderly with families
Italy has the world’s second-oldest population and Europe’s second-highest coronavirus death toll.
For many elderly people, social distancing means being isolated from their families for a long time, especially those in care homes.
But, as Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Avellino, southern Italy, some have come up with an idea which is bringing affection back after nearly a year of distance.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Italy #Coronavirus