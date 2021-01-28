COVID-19 crisis: Italians find new way to reconnect elderly with families

Italy has the world’s second-oldest population and Europe’s second-highest coronavirus death toll.

For many elderly people, social distancing means being isolated from their families for a long time, especially those in care homes.

But, as Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports from Avellino, southern Italy, some have come up with an idea which is bringing affection back after nearly a year of distance.

