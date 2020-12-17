COVID-19 crisis: Who pays when the politicians get it wrong? | To The Point

As the year ends and the pandemic rages, many governments are tightening rules. We’re asking: COVID-19 crisis: Who pays when the politicians get it wrong?

Our guests: Julia Fischer (science journalist), Derek Scally (The Irish Times), Matthew Karnitschnig (Politico).

