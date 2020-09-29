-
Spared in spring, Bordeaux now a disease red zone - 11 mins ago
USA: Aerial firefighters battle rapidly growing, uncontained Glass Fire - 12 mins ago
Analysis: Trump and Biden hope for killer blow at first debate - 13 mins ago
Latin America faces threat of unrest over COVID-19 economic damage - 13 mins ago
Trump and Biden to outline competing visions in first debate - 24 mins ago
In India, Covid-19 pushes poorest children into work - 31 mins ago
French telcos bid on rights to 5G network - 47 mins ago
Ocean pollution: scientists create enzyme that breaks down plastic - 50 mins ago
France begins auction of 5G frequencies to major mobile operators - about 1 hour ago
Diamonds are forever: In Hong Kong, there’s burial, cremation, or becoming a gem - about 1 hour ago
Covid-19: dozens of UK universities hit by infection clusters
Students at UK universities have been forced to curtail their on-campus activities as the country struggles to contain a surge in coronavirus cases. Clusters have popped up at some universities, mostly due to illegal parties.
