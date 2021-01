Covid-19: France to introduce 6pm curfew, offer vaccines to all those at high risk

The French government will impose a nationwide 6pm curfew for at least 15 days starting on Saturday to stem the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday. Health authorities will also begin offering a Covid-19 vaccine to those at high risk from Monday regardless of age.

