-
Irish PM Micheál Martin rules out border poll ‘over the next number of years’ - 2 hours ago
-
Culture vs Covid: A final curtain call for the performing arts? - 3 hours ago
-
India’s agricultural reforms: Why farmers are so angry - 3 hours ago
-
New drone footage shows what a decade of war has done to Syria - 4 hours ago
-
Belarus crackdown: TV journalists jailed for two years over protest coverage - 4 hours ago
-
Iran renews call to US to lift all sanctions imposed by Trump - 4 hours ago
-
Iran nuclear deal: US ready for talks brokered by EU - 4 hours ago
-
Myanmar grieves after young anti-coup protester’s death - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Some of the wealthiest countries pledge to share vaccines - 4 hours ago
-
Algeria’s president appeases protesters with pardons, calls early polls - 4 hours ago
COVID-19: G7 leaders to boost vaccine commitment to poorer countries in COVAX programme
Both the EU and the US are expected to announce on Friday that they will double their funding to the World Health Organisation’s COVAX programme to €1bn and €3.3bn respectively.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/19/covid-19-g7-leaders-to-boost-vaccine-commitment-to-poorer-countries-in-covax-programme
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#World