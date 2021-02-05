-
What are ‘dark kitchens’ are how are they taking the food delivery business by storm? - 29 mins ago
-
Top Suu Kyi aide arrested as protests grow against Myanmar coup - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid-19: Hotel bookings for quarantine being made ‘at pace’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Who’s a pretty boy then! Smart parrot stuns internet with cool tricks in Singapore - 4 hours ago
-
Switzerland: IOC chief Bach extends first invitations as Beijing 2022 marks one-year countdown - 4 hours ago
-
US House strips ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Greene of committee assignments - 5 hours ago
-
‘America is back’: Biden signals break from Trump in first diplomatic speech - 5 hours ago
-
Defying the doctors! Paralysed man to walk 180 km for NHS in $136.820 exoskeleton - 5 hours ago
-
EU and UK representatives visit West Bank hamlet destroyed twice by Israeli forces - 6 hours ago
-
France: Macron slams social networks for banning Trump following US Capitol riot - 6 hours ago
Covid-19: Hotel bookings for quarantine being made 'at pace' 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC
Top stories this morning 0:00
Thousands of hotel rooms are being block-booked by the government hours after it confirmed quarantine rules related to Covid variant hotspots will begin on 15 February.
It's Friday 5 February 2021. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC's Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
