Share
0 0 0 0

COVID-19 in France: Student meals for just one euro in Paris

about 1 hour ago

A restaurant in Paris is offering students a meal at knockdown prices to help them cope during the pandemic.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/07/covid-19-in-france-student-meals-for-just-one-euro-in-paris

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World

Leave a Comment