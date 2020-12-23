-
COVID-19 is now present on every continent | Coronavirus Update
Antarctica is no longer the last continent on the planet to be COVID-19 free. Chile’s military said this week, that dozens of people had been infected at its Bernardo O’Higgins base had been infected with coronavirus, including army personnel and civilian contractors. Now Chile’s health and army officials are scrambling to clear out and quarantine staff from a remote research station.
