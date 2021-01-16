Covid-19: New rules if you’re travelling to the UK 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC

-
Covid-19: New rules if you're travelling to the UK
Top stories this morning 0:00
From Monday, international passengers must test negative for coronavirus if they wish to travel to the UK.
Travel corridors – which exempted passengers arriving from some countries from quarantine – will also be suspended.
It’s Saturday 17 January 2021. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
