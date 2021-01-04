Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to begin 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC

-
Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to begin
Top stories this morning 0:00
First doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus jab are to be given as the UK accelerates its vaccine programme to tackle a surge in cases.
More than half a million doses of the vaccine are ready for use on Monday.
The health secretary described it as a “pivotal moment” in the UK’s fight against the virus, as vaccines will help curb infections and ultimately allow restrictions to be lifted.
But the PM has warned tougher virus rules may be needed in the short-term.
Boris Johnson said regional restrictions in England are “probably about to get tougher” as the UK struggles to control a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus.
On Sunday more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases were recorded in the UK for the sixth day running, prompting Labour to call for a third national lockdown in England.
Northern Ireland and Wales currently have their own lockdowns in place, while Scottish cabinet ministers will meet later to consider further measures.
It’s Monday 4 January 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
