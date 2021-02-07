Share
COVID-19 patients tie the knot at Madrid pandemic hospital

about 1 hour ago

Many weddings have been cancelled due to the pandemic, but in this Madrid hospital, two COVID-19 patients tied the knot, with a priest officiating via video call.

Shortly after being admitted, Fernando popped the big question to Rosario via a Whatsapp message.

