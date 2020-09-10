COVID-19: Philippine schools struggle to educate poor children

Schools in the Philippines are struggling to provide children with education, as the global pandemic continues.

Kids from poorer backgrounds are being disproportionately affected.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.

