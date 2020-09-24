COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard

The country was already experiencing worrying levels of unemployed young people but the pandemic has only served to exacerbate these figures.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/09/24/spain-has-highest-youth-unemployment-rate-in-eu-as-pandemic-hits-hard

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#BrusselsBureau