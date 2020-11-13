Share
Covid-19: ‘There is no choice between lives and livelihoods,’ OECD chief Gurría says

2 hours ago

As European countries move into their second Covid-19 lockdowns of the year, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development backs measures seen by many as tough. Ángel Gurría tells FRANCE 24: “If you win the battle against the virus first, you will have less economic consequences.” He adds that “there is no choice between lives and livelihoods; it’s a false dilemma”.

