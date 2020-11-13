-
Russia: Berlin ‘doesn’t want’ to share data about Navalny – Zakharova - 19 mins ago
-
Emerging from lockdown – Dubai’s new music scene hits all the right notes - 19 mins ago
-
Germany: Berlin says Russian sanctions over Navalny case “unjustified and inappropriate” - 30 mins ago
-
Can South Africa’s president stamp out corruption? | Inside Story - 32 mins ago
-
Being stolen is ‘best thing that could happen’ for artwork’s prestige, says expert - 51 mins ago
-
USA: Cars queue at LA testing facility amid spike of COVID-19 cases - about 1 hour ago
-
Property mogul & reality TV star Mohamed Hadid talks cookbooks & kibbeh in lockdown - about 1 hour ago
-
Germany: Traditional Christmas tree erected at Xmas market despite uncertainties over lockdown - about 1 hour ago
-
How is the ancient art of Egyptian puppetry making a comeback? - about 1 hour ago
-
Sporty UAE staycations prove a hit amidst COVID-19 travel restrictions - about 1 hour ago
Covid-19: ‘There is no choice between lives and livelihoods,’ OECD chief Gurría says
As European countries move into their second Covid-19 lockdowns of the year, the head of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development backs measures seen by many as tough. Ángel Gurría tells FRANCE 24: “If you win the battle against the virus first, you will have less economic consequences.” He adds that “there is no choice between lives and livelihoods; it’s a false dilemma”.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en