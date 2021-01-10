Share
COVID-19: UK healthcare workers face mental health crisis

8 hours ago

Hospitals in parts of the UK have become overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 infections.
For almost a year, healthcare workers have faced unprecedented demands, pressure and stress.
Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull looks at the toll the pandemic has taken on their mental health.

