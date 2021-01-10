-
Paralysed by snowstorm, Spain sends out Covid-19 vaccine and food convoys - 7 hours ago
-
Israel: Netanyahu gets 2nd COVID vaccine jab, says all Israelis could be vaccinated by April - 8 hours ago
-
US ends curbs on contacts with Taiwan in move expected to draw Beijing’s ire - 8 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions as BLM, Trump supporters face off in Pacific Beach - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Search and rescue efforts underway at suspected Sriwijaya Air crash site - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Debris, human remains recovered from suspected crash site of Sriwijaya Air - 8 hours ago
-
UK: Scuffles break out as police arrest anti-lockdown protesters at London demo - 8 hours ago
-
COVID-19: UK healthcare workers face mental health crisis - 8 hours ago
-
UN warns over Latin America’s hunger crisis - 8 hours ago
-
“All we can do is cry” – Relative of passengers on board Sriwijaya Air plane feared to have crashed - 8 hours ago
COVID-19: UK healthcare workers face mental health crisis
Hospitals in parts of the UK have become overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 infections.
For almost a year, healthcare workers have faced unprecedented demands, pressure and stress.
Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull looks at the toll the pandemic has taken on their mental health.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK #Coronavirus #COVID-19