COVID-19: UK healthcare workers face mental health crisis

Hospitals in parts of the UK have become overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 infections.

For almost a year, healthcare workers have faced unprecedented demands, pressure and stress.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull looks at the toll the pandemic has taken on their mental health.

