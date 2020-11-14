COVID-19: US sets new daily record for new cases

The COVID-19 pandemic is gathering speed in the United States, with record numbers of new infections being recorded daily – currently at nearly 200,000 a day.

And public health experts are warning the situation could get worse.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #coronavirus #US