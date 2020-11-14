Share
COVID-19: US sets new daily record for new cases

3 hours ago

The COVID-19 pandemic is gathering speed in the United States, with record numbers of new infections being recorded daily – currently at nearly 200,000 a day.
And public health experts are warning the situation could get worse.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

