US television host Larry King dies aged 87 - 9 mins ago
Covid-19: Vaccinated people may spread virus, Van-Tam 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
Indian tech-enthusiast comes up with “anti-infiltration” boots for army use - 3 hours ago
Tunisia: Protests continue in Tunis as govt bans rallies - 3 hours ago
Russia: Police detain supporters of Navalny at Moscow rally - 3 hours ago
Germany: Berlin clinic under quarantine after 20 test positive for UK COVID variant - 3 hours ago
Brazil begins roll-out of 2 million COVID vaccines amid protests - 3 hours ago
USA: Protesters call for Navalny’s release outside NY Russian Consulate - 3 hours ago
China starts to recover miners trapped for 14 days after underground explosion - 4 hours ago
Tunisia: Protests continue against police brutality, corruption - 4 hours ago
Covid-19: Vaccinated people may spread virus, Van-Tam 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC
People who have received a Covid-19 vaccine could still pass the virus on to others and should continue following lockdown rules, England’s deputy chief medical officer has warned.
It’s Sunday 24 January 2021. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
