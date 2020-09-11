-
Israel enters second coronavirus lockdown amid surging infections | Coronavirus Update - 9 hours ago
-
Argentina: Fire brigade operates car wash to make ends meet during pandemic - 9 hours ago
-
Deadly wildfires sweep across US west coast | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
Rio Tinto executives resign over destruction of ancient Aborginal site - 10 hours ago
-
Despite pandemic, Italian island of Lampedusa faces influx of migrants - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Orange sky tints San Leandro as California wildfires rage on - 10 hours ago
-
China bans media coverage of Disney’s Mulan release - 10 hours ago
-
Iranians head to polls in delayed runoff parliamentary vote - 10 hours ago
-
Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven dead - 10 hours ago
-
Covid-19: Who needs a test and which one? - 10 hours ago
Covid-19: Who needs a test and which one?
Efforts to ramp up Covid-19 testing have triggered a rush on labs in several countries and spread confusion about who should get tested and when. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the two types of tests available – diagnostic tests and antibody tests – and health authorities’ current guidelines on testing.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en