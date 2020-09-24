Covid: Chancellor faces media over Job Support Scheme 🔴 @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 👉 https://bbc.in/3luQp33

🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

After making his announcement in the House of Commons, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is now taking questions from the media.

Follow the story 👉 https://bbc.in/2RTPITF

Rishi Sunak unveils emergency jobs scheme.

The government and firms will continue to top up wages of workers who have not been able to return to the workplace full time due to the coronavirus.

The Jobs Support Scheme, which will replace the furlough scheme, will see workers get three quarters of their normal salaries for six months.

It aims to stop mass job cuts after the government introduced new measures to tackle a rise in coronavirus cases.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was part of a wider “winter economy plan”.

Nearly three million workers – or 12% of the UK’s workforce – are currently on partial or full furlough leave, according to official figures. The current furlough scheme ends on 31 October.

Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/3mQg1bh

BBC News Live | Coronavirus Press Conference | UK Government Press Briefing | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK #borisjohnsonspeechonuklockdowntoday

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.