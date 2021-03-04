Covid death rate 10 times higher in countries with high obesity | DW News

A new global study shows that countries with high obesity levels have far higher death rates from COVID-19. The report from the World Obesity Federation found that the Covid death rate is ten times higher in countries where more than half the population are overweight. The study does not address who catches the coronavirus, but who dies from it. The authors are calling for people living with obesity to be given vaccination priority.

