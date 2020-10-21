-
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses - 46 mins ago
-
Covid: Hancock defends ‘fair’ tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 49 mins ago
-
France to pay respects to beheaded teacher with ceremony at Sorbonne - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Many dead’ after Nigeria security forces shoot on protesters: Amnesty - 2 hours ago
-
USA: NASA spacecraft touches surface of asteroid in historic operation - 3 hours ago
-
Venezuela: ‘Tis the season? Christmas spirit comes early to Caracas to boost economy amid pandemic - 3 hours ago
-
Italy: Pope holds interfaith “peace and fraternity” prayer in Rome - 3 hours ago
-
Syria: Enormous 1,520 kg laurel soap unveiled in Aleppo as historic manufacturer reopens - 3 hours ago
-
Spain: Hairdressers strike to demand VAT reduction as COVID-19 restrictions hurt business - 3 hours ago
-
Covid: Hancock defends 'fair' tier 3 offer for Greater Manchester
Top stories this morning 0:00
A £60m offer to help Greater Manchester deal with the toughest Covid restrictions “remains on the table”, the health secretary has told MPs.
It’s Wednesday 21 October 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
