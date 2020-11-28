Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Top stories this morning 0:00

Hospitals in England could become “overwhelmed” with Covid cases if MPs do not back new restrictions, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.

Many Tory MPs oppose the tougher tier system, which begins on 2 December.

But writing in the Times, Mr Gove said MPs – who will vote on the measures next week – need to “take responsibility for difficult decisions”.

Labour is yet to decide whether it will support the new restrictions.

It has warned, however, that areas in tier three will be stretched to “breaking point” without further financial support from the Treasury.

It’s Saturday 28 November 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

