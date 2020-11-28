-
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks - 24 mins ago
-
-
Iran vows to avenge killing of nuclear scientist, points finger at Israel - 2 hours ago
-
Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
-
As China tightens its grip on Hong Kong, could Taiwan be next? | Counting the Cost - 3 hours ago
-
James Swan: Has the UN failed Somalia? | Talk to Al Jazeera - 5 hours ago
-
Talking culture: Dior stands by Depp and hope for music festivals - 10 hours ago
-
Sins of the fathers: Ireland’s sex abuse survivors - 10 hours ago
-
“Macron’s clearly tilted to the right.” Outrage over police brutality, new security law - 11 hours ago
Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC
Top stories this morning 0:00
Hospitals in England could become “overwhelmed” with Covid cases if MPs do not back new restrictions, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has said.
Many Tory MPs oppose the tougher tier system, which begins on 2 December.
But writing in the Times, Mr Gove said MPs – who will vote on the measures next week – need to “take responsibility for difficult decisions”.
Labour is yet to decide whether it will support the new restrictions.
It has warned, however, that areas in tier three will be stretched to “breaking point” without further financial support from the Treasury.
It’s Saturday 28 November 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
