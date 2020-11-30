-
Record heatwave in New South Wales fuels wildfires | DW News - 47 mins ago
-
Brazil municipal elections: Centrists win big in two main cities - about 1 hour ago
-
French police backlash mounts over excessive force, racial targeting - about 1 hour ago
-
Swiss voters reject new tough rules on corporate human rights liabilities - about 1 hour ago
-
“My world was the Church,” abuse survivor Andrew Madden on his journey to recovery - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID protesters in UK and Germany denounce restrictions - about 1 hour ago
-
Meet Kaavan, the world’s loneliest elephant, transferred from Islamabad Zoo thanks to Cher - about 1 hour ago
-
France gets set for Covid-19 vaccine arrival - 2 hours ago
-
Iran buries top nuclear scientist, blames Israel and US for attack - 2 hours ago
-
Nigeria buries farmers killed in suspected Boko Haram attack - 2 hours ago
COVID protesters in UK and Germany denounce restrictions
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
#UK #Germany #COVID19 #coronavirus
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly