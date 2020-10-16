Covid: Row over regional rules ‘damaging to public health’, scientist warns 🔴 @BBC News – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Top stories this morning

Talks are continuing between the government and local leaders over the expansion of the strictest coronavirus restrictions to more parts of England.

Liverpool City Region is the only area in the top tier of restrictions, with pubs and bars not serving meals closed.

But Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said he is meeting the PM’s team later to discuss the issue.

And London’s mayor has written to Boris Johnson saying more financial support is needed if the city faces new curbs.

Sadiq Khan said it was likely London would move to “high alert” – the second highest tier – “very soon, possibly this week”.

Greater Manchester and Lancashire are at risk of being placed under “very high alert” – the highest level of restrictions – with further discussions taking place later.

It's Friday 16 October 2020.

