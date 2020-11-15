Covid: Stop anti-vaccination fake news online with new law says Labour ðŸ”´ @BBC News live – BBC

Subscribe and ðŸ”” to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube ðŸ‘‰ https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

ðŸ”˜ Subscribe and ðŸ”” @BBC News ðŸ‘‰ https://bit.ly/3a1zyip

ðŸ”˜ Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer ðŸ”´ https://bbc.in/3b64IVP

ðŸ”˜ Coronavirus / Covid-19 ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/3luQp33

ðŸ”˜ Follow BBC News live updates here ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/2JmUswL

Top stories this morning 0:00

Emergency laws to “stamp out dangerous” anti-vaccine content online should be introduced, Labour has said.

The party is calling for financial and criminal penalties for social media firms that do not remove false scare stories about vaccines.

It follows news of progress on the first effective coronavirus vaccine.

The government said it took the issue “extremely seriously” with “a major commitment” from Facebook, Twitter and Google to tackle anti-vaccine content.

Many social media platforms label false content as misleading or disputed – and all remove posts that contravene terms of service.

But Labour said a commitment by platforms to remove content flagged by the government was not enough.

Get the full story ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/2Iu4PlG

It’s Sunday 15 November 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #Coronavirus

UKAll our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ ðŸ‘‰ https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.