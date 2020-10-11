Covid: UK at ‘tipping point’, top scientist warns @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Top stories this morning 0:00

The UK has reached a “tipping point” in its coronavirus epidemic similar to that last seen in March, one of the country’s top scientists has warned.

Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, said “the seasons are against us” and the country is running into a “headwind” ahead of the winter months.

More deaths will follow a rise in cases over the coming weeks, he said.

He urged people to help the NHS by limiting contact with others.

It's Sunday 11 October 2020.

