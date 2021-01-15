-
Covid: UK’s ban on South America travellers comes into force 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 30 mins ago
-
Turkey: Erdogan receives COVID jab as vaccination programme kicks off - 4 hours ago
-
North Korea: Military parade reveals new submarine-launched missiles *STILLS* - 4 hours ago
-
Argentina: President Fernandez signs new abortion bill into law - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Illinois National Guard flies to DC ahead of Inauguration - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Biden unveils COVID “rescue and recovery” plan to steady economy - 5 hours ago
-
Former Michigan governor and other officials charged over Flint water crisis - 5 hours ago
-
Short of oxygen, Brazilian city of Manaus forced to evacuate Covid-19 patients - 6 hours ago
-
Tintin painting fetches record €3.2 million at Paris auction - 6 hours ago
-
Covid-19: France to introduce 6pm curfew, offer vaccines to all those at high risk - 7 hours ago
Covid: UK’s ban on South America travellers comes into force 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 👉 https://bbc.in/3luQp33
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
Top stories this morning 0:00
Travellers from South America are no longer allowed to come into the UK, amid fears over a new coronavirus variant first identified in Brazil.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/2XHc9y7
It’s Friday 15 January 2021. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.