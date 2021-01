The pace of the UK’s vaccine rollout was ramped up this week with the opening of seven new mass vaccination centres

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/13/covid-vaccine-from-factory-to-arm-the-logistics-of-rolling-out-the-oxford-astrazeneca-jab

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#GoodMorningEurope