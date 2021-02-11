COVID’s Disabled Victims (Part 2) | People and Power

It has been more than a year since COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China and kicked off a devastating global pandemic which, at time of writing in February 2021, has infected more than 100 million people and killed more than two million worldwide.

As the world has come to understand, a distressingly large number of those victims have been the elderly and infirm, especially those in care homes. But what is not yet widely known is the true effect the pandemic has had on disabled people, of all ages, both in care homes and in the community.

For the second part of this special two-episode report for People & Power, filmmakers Sarah Spiller, Mark Williams and Callum Macrae set off to investigate some upsetting questions about the effect of the pandemic on the world’s most vulnerable communities.

