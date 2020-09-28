-
Crackdown on Covid rule-breakers: Up to £10,000 fines @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 31 mins ago
-
Luxury brands join forces with free Paris fashion school Casa 93 - 35 mins ago
-
The new normal: FRANCE 24 reports from Sweden to El Salvador - 38 mins ago
-
France’s ‘climate changers’: Meet the budding activists fighting for a better world - 39 mins ago
-
The rise of self-styled vigilantes in the US - 42 mins ago
-
TV series show: Israeli spy thriller takes us to ‘Tehran’ - 43 mins ago
-
Food waste: Scraps for good - 45 mins ago
-
Armenia calls clashes with Azerbaijan over disputed Nagorno region “a declaration of war” | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid-19 and culture: Europe’s arts & heritage take a pandemic hit - about 1 hour ago
-
Cry like a Boy: because being tough all the time hurts - about 1 hour ago
Crackdown on Covid rule-breakers: Up to £10,000 fines @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
🔘 Subscribe and 🔔 @BBC News 👉 https://bit.ly/3a1zyip
🔘 Stream BBC News live on BBC iPlayer 🔴 https://bbc.in/3b64IVP
🔘 Coronavirus / Covid-19 👉 https://bbc.in/3luQp33
🔘 Follow BBC News live updates here 👉 https://bbc.in/2JmUswL
Top stories this morning 0:00
Covid-19: Up to £10,000 fine for failure to self-isolate in England. Refusing to self-isolate when told to is now illegal in England from Monday, with fines of up to £10,000.
Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, or has been told they have been in contact with someone who has, now has a legal duty to quarantine.
It comes as a study commissioned by the government found just 18% of people who had symptoms went into isolation.
Meanwhile, the government has promised an “uninterrupted supply” of PPE for front-line workers over the winter.
Four-month stockpiles of PPE – personal protective equipment such as masks, visors and gowns – will be available from November, the Department of Health has said.
Get the full story 👉 https://bbc.in/347apRw
It’s Monday 28 September 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC#BBC #BBCiPlayer #BBCNews #BBCNewsLive #BBCCoronavirus #Coronavirus #Covid-19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Corona #CoronavirusUK
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.