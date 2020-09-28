Crackdown on Covid rule-breakers: Up to £10,000 fines @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Covid-19: Up to £10,000 fine for failure to self-isolate in England. Refusing to self-isolate when told to is now illegal in England from Monday, with fines of up to £10,000.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, or has been told they have been in contact with someone who has, now has a legal duty to quarantine.

It comes as a study commissioned by the government found just 18% of people who had symptoms went into isolation.

Meanwhile, the government has promised an “uninterrupted supply” of PPE for front-line workers over the winter.

Four-month stockpiles of PPE – personal protective equipment such as masks, visors and gowns – will be available from November, the Department of Health has said.

It's Monday 28 September 2020.

