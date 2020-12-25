Share
0 0 0 0

Creepy or cool? Tokyo company ‘buys’ real faces and turns them into masks

26 mins ago

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

#Japan #Tokyo #faces #masks #3D #doppelganger

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly

Leave a Comment