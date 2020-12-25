-
Creepy or cool? Tokyo company ‘buys’ real faces and turns them into masks - 26 mins ago
-
State of Palestine: Christmas mass held with limited audience in Bethlehem church - 50 mins ago
-
What does the Brexit trade deal mean for the EU and the UK? | DW News - 51 mins ago
-
Germany: Church holds Christmas mass at hardware store car park - 53 mins ago
-
Pope Francis holds Christmas Day mass from St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican | LIVE - 56 mins ago
-
Iraq: Believers flock to Christmas mass in Qaraqosh monastery - 58 mins ago
-
UK: Londoners ring bells to send Christmas message of hope - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: Pope delivers Urbi et Orbi message on Christmas Day in Vatican - about 1 hour ago
-
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Tourists enjoy Christmas atmosphere in New York despite pandemic - 2 hours ago
Creepy or cool? Tokyo company ‘buys’ real faces and turns them into masks
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
#Japan #Tokyo #faces #masks #3D #doppelganger
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly