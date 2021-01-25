-
‘Criminal violence’: Dutch PM deplores COVID lockdown riots
More than 200 people have been detained across the Netherlands while protesting against coronavirus lockdown rules.
Police deployed to 10 cities on Sunday used water cannon to clear some of the crowds.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle has more.
