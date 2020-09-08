‘Culturally tone-deaf and pandering to Beijing’: Why Disney’s ‘Mulan’ remake is a scandal

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, September 8: We look at reactions to the Saudi court decision to hand down prison sentences to eight people involved in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2018. Also, we look at why Disney’s latest live-action remake of “Mulan” is proving controversial on so many levels. Plus, France play Croatia in the Nations League for the first time since the 2018 World Cup final. Finally, a British father’s quirky gift to his son finally reveals its purpose!

