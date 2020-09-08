-
Disabled and special needs children still on sidelines of French education system - 12 mins ago
Brexit talks resume: Negotations to restart in London amid spiralling tensions - about 1 hour ago
Protest pieces: Some of Banksy’s most famous works on display in Rome - about 1 hour ago
UK: Resident’s dogs shaken by 3.3 magnitude earthquake - about 1 hour ago
Austrealia China - 2 hours ago
A closer look at three key women opposition figures challenging Belarus’s Lukashenko - 2 hours ago
‘Culturally tone-deaf and pandering to Beijing’: Why Disney’s ‘Mulan’ remake is a scandal - 2 hours ago
Belarus: Lukashenko speaks to Russian media outlets - 2 hours ago
Charles Michel tells UK ‘leaving the club has consequences’ as Brexit talks continue - 2 hours ago
LIVE: Presser of chief toxicologist of Omsk region on results of Navalny’s treatment (ENGLISH) - 2 hours ago
IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, September 8: We look at reactions to the Saudi court decision to hand down prison sentences to eight people involved in journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder in 2018. Also, we look at why Disney’s latest live-action remake of “Mulan” is proving controversial on so many levels. Plus, France play Croatia in the Nations League for the first time since the 2018 World Cup final. Finally, a British father’s quirky gift to his son finally reveals its purpose!
