Cyprus officials caught helping criminals get EU citizenship

An undercover investigation by Al Jazeera has exposed high-ranking officials in Cyprus expressing a willingness to help convicted criminals obtain EU citizenship.

In August, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit released The Cyprus Papers, which revealed serious flaws in the country’s citizen-by-investment programme.

Now, as Al Jazeera’s Phil Rees reports, the investigation leads to the highest offices in the Cypriot state.

