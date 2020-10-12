-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Did civilian deaths dash hopes for a ceasefire? | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Paraguay River under severe climate threat - 5 hours ago
-
Cyprus officials caught helping criminals get EU citizenship - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov and Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan hold presser after talks in Moscow - 5 hours ago
-
Russia: Truce “not fully followed” in Nagorno-Karabakh – Lavrov - 5 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis fuels Pakistan inflation, poverty - 5 hours ago
-
French PM Castex doesn’t rule out local lockdowns, as Covid-19 cases spike - 6 hours ago
-
Brazil food insecurity: 10 million people are going hungry - 6 hours ago
-
“More islands of the Cyclades will be interconnected in the future” - 6 hours ago
-
India gang rape of Dalit woman calls caste system into question | DW News - 6 hours ago
Cyprus officials caught helping criminals get EU citizenship
An undercover investigation by Al Jazeera has exposed high-ranking officials in Cyprus expressing a willingness to help convicted criminals obtain EU citizenship.
In August, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit released The Cyprus Papers, which revealed serious flaws in the country’s citizen-by-investment programme.
Now, as Al Jazeera’s Phil Rees reports, the investigation leads to the highest offices in the Cypriot state.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Cyprus #CyprusPapers