Share
0 0 0 0

Cyprus officials caught helping criminals get EU citizenship

5 hours ago

An undercover investigation by Al Jazeera has exposed high-ranking officials in Cyprus expressing a willingness to help convicted criminals obtain EU citizenship.
In August, Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit released The Cyprus Papers, which revealed serious flaws in the country’s citizen-by-investment programme.
Now, as Al Jazeera’s Phil Rees reports, the investigation leads to the highest offices in the Cypriot state.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Cyprus #CyprusPapers

Leave a Comment