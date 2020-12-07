-
Czech Republic: Hundreds protest against coronavirus measures in Prague
Demonstrators took to the streets of Prague on Sunday to protest the Czech government’s anti-coronavirus measures.
Hundreds of protesters waving Czech and Slovak flags and banners could be seen marching in the Czech capital under the supervision of police forces.
Protesters had assembled on main squares before marching through Old Town Square towards the seat of the government.
Many protesters did not wear masks or adhere to distancing measures.
The Czech Republic went into a second lockdown in October after a spike in coronavirus cases.
Restrictions were eased on Thursday with restaurants and pubs allowed to reopen with limited indoor seating while a nighttime curfew was lifted.
A mandate to wear masks in all indoor spaces and selected public areas remain in place.
As of Sunday, the Czech Republic has reported over 544,179 confirmed cases of the virus and 8,815 related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.
