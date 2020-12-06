Daily arrivals of Tigray refugees to Sudan more than doubles

The United Nations says new fighting in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray is forcing more civilians to flee to neighbouring Sudan.

Once over the border, they stay near the frontier, hoping fighting will die down soon and allow them to return home.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall reports from Hamdayet near the Sudan-Ethiopia border.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Tigray #Ethiopia