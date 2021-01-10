-
Deadly snowstorms cause chaos across Spain
Madrid is experiencing its heaviest snowfall in 50 years.
Storm Filomena has disrupted travel across Spain.
Madrid’s main airport was shut down late on Friday and transport officials said the snowfall disrupted traffic on more than 600 roads.
But most Spaniards are embracing the freak weather.
Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.
