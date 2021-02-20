Deadly violence as Myanmar security forces shoot into anti-coup protest

A police raid on a shipyard in Myanmar’s second-largest city turned violent on Saturday when authorities fired live rounds at protesters gathering to stop arrests, killing two people and injuring several more, emergency workers said.

