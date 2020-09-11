Deadly wildfires sweep across US west coast | DW News

Unprecedented wildfires have forced half a million people to flee their homes in Oregon as unusually hot and dry weather fans flames across a number of western US states. Washington and California have also been hard hit – all three states have reported casualties. In San Francisco the fires have been making their presence felt, even from a distance. As firefighters continue their battle across the west coast, meteorologists are warning that it is not yet even peak wildfire season.

