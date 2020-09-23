-
Decaying oil tanker may soon cause one of the largest oil spills ever | DW News
From above it’s a pin prick in the waters off Yemen. But experts say this decaying oil tanker is like a floating bomb that could go off at any moment. Fears over the fate of the stranded supertanker are growing for more than five years. Experts warn the tanker may soon break apart, causing one of the largest oil spills in living memory, with devastating impacts on the environmment and the economy. But the vessel is being used as a bargaining chip in Yemen’s ongoing war.
