Defying the doctors! Paralysed man to walk 180 km for NHS in $136.820 exoskeleton

Eight years ago doctors told Simon Kindleysides that he’d never walk again after a brain tumour left him paralysed from the waist down. Thanks to a one-of-a-kind exoskeleton, he 36-year-old father of three will walk 112 miles (180km) over the course of February to raise money for the NHS. Kindleysides demonstrated his legs around the village of Blofield near Norwich on Thursday.

Kindleysides is no stranger to Herculean tasks – his ambition to walk four miles a day, as far as his exoskeleton’s battery will allow him, came after he became the first paralysed person to complete the London Marathon after the Rewalk legs were loaned to him.

“I normally have a team who work with me,” said Kindleysides. “So I was thinking to myself, what challenge could I do where I wouldn’t need anybody to be physically with me so I thought if I go for a walking challenge and raise money for the NHS.”

He had originally planned to save up the £100,000 ($136.820; €114.349) needed to buy the Rewalk exoskeleton over the course of five years through fundraisers and events, however, after seeing a television interview following the marathon, a mystery benefactor bought the legs for Kindleysides, which he says have changed his life.

“When I was in hospital eight years ago and told I was never going to walk again, I never thought in a million years, I’d be able to take steps and walk again thanks to this amazing technology but this person who purchased this suit for me, it’s opened millions of other doors for me career-wise, I’m a singer so I get to sing standing up, I model, so I get to walk down catwalks, I get to walk around with my children, in woods, across the sand on a beach, stuff you can’t do in your wheelchair,” he shared.

His only regret? Picking the month of February to complete the challenge!

You can donate to Kindleysides’ cause via his GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/walkingforthenhs) and support him on social media (@Simonssteps).

