Democratic Republic of Congo: Protesters demand end to ruling coalition, dissolution of parliament
Thousands marched through the streets of Kinshasa demanding the dissolution of national assembly and end the ruling coalition on Saturday.
Supporters of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) rallied in support of consultations initiated by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi with a view to forming ‘a union of the nation’ and securing a majority in the midst of a crisis with senators and MPs close to the former President Joseph Kabila.
UDPS supporter Donat Kabamba said, “let Kabila leave this country because it is our country. This is the first part. The second, that the president who is used to listening to the people, if he hears us, he can dissolve this parliament.”
Though a large police presence was deployed around the protest, no incidents were reported.
SOT, Gustave Lutumba, supporter of Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS): “We will ask him [President Felix Tshisekedi] at the conclusion, when he says he has decided, one, either to dissolve the national assembly; two, to decide to name a formateur, and thirdly, I’ve decided to break up the ruling coalition [inaudible]. This is what the Congolese people expect.”
SOT, Donat Kabamba, supporter of Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS): “I say and insist, I don’t fear anyone. Let Kabila leave this country because it is our country. This is the first part. The second, that the president who is used to listening to the people, if he hears us, he can dissolve this parliament.”
