Democrats set to detail impeachment case against Trump
Democratic lawmakers prosecuting Donald #Trump are set to detail their case against him Wednesday, in a longshot bid to convince skeptical Republican senators they should impeach the former president. Trump’s second #impeachment trial opened Tuesday with Democrats showing harrowing video footage of his supporters’ January 6 assault on the US Capitol, where they smashed down doors, broke into the Senate chamber and led riots that left five people dead.
