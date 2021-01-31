-
Denmark: Protesters denounce COVID restrictions in torch-lit Aarhus march
Hundreds turned up for a torchlight protest in the Danish city of Aarhus to slam COVID-19 restrictive measures.
Police monitored closely as protesters carried torches and set off flares in the rally organised by the so-called ‘Men in Black’.
The protest came as Denmark extended its COVID lockdown for three more weeks on Thursday to curb the spread of the new B.1.1.7. variant of coronavirus in the country.
Denmark has registered 198,348 COVID cases and 2,085 related deaths thus far according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
—
SOT, Agnes Vestermark, Protester: “We are protesting like all the other countries in Europe and in Australia, the US, you name it, all over the world. We want free press, so that they can keep us informed about what is really happening in the world. And we want children back in school.”
