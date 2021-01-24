Denmark: Protesters with torches march against COVID restrictions in Copenhagen

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Demonstrators from the ‘Men In Black’ movement organised on social media marched through Copenhagen on Saturday to protest against the COVID restrictions.

Footage shows demonstrators with lit torches as they walked through the city chanting anti-government slogans.

The rally ended in scuffles with police officers who arrested a number of protesters.

