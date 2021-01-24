-
Kyrgyzstan’s health system struggles after longstanding turmoil - 8 hours ago
-
China rescues 11 miners after 14 days trapped underground - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesians seek return of artefacts stolen by Dutch - 8 hours ago
-
Hong Kong locks down amid surge in COVID-19 cases - 8 hours ago
-
Portuguese urged to go vote in Sunday’s presidential election, despite lockdown - 8 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia & Iran’s cold war| Start Here - 9 hours ago
-
Russia protests: How scared is Putin of Navalny? | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Denmark: Protesters with torches march against COVID restrictions in Copenhagen - 9 hours ago
-
Transformer! Nigerian builds full working car from scrap metal - 9 hours ago
-
Japanese washi makers produce paper for Olympic certificates ahead of 2021 Tokyo Games - 9 hours ago
Denmark: Protesters with torches march against COVID restrictions in Copenhagen
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Demonstrators from the ‘Men In Black’ movement organised on social media marched through Copenhagen on Saturday to protest against the COVID restrictions.
Footage shows demonstrators with lit torches as they walked through the city chanting anti-government slogans.
The rally ended in scuffles with police officers who arrested a number of protesters.
#Denmark #Copenhagen #COVID19 #coronavirus
Video ID: 20210124-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210124-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly